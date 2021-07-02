BSF troops open fire at drone near International Border in Jammu

Jammu airport (Image: ANI)

Border Security Force personnel on July 2 fired at a small hexacopter belonging to Pakistan after it attempted to cross the international border, the BSF has said. The drone was spotted in the Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu at around 4.25 am, it added.

There have been a string of drone sightings along the Pakistan border in this area after a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu on June 27.

"Alert BSF troops fired at a small quadcopter belonging to Pakistan today (Friday) morning as it was trying to cross the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector. Due to this firing, it returned immediately," News 18 quoted the BSF as saying.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following last week's drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station.

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the IAF station at the Jammu airport in the early hours of June 27, perhaps the first time that suspected Pakistan-based terrorists used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Jammu airport attack in which two personnel were injured. The first explosion happened at around 1.40 am followed by another six minutes later.

Officials said that the first blast had ripped through the roof of a single-storey building at the high-security technical area of the airport. The second blast happened in an open area.