BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pak drone along international border in Punjab

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

The spokesperson said BSF troops heard the humming sound of a "suspected drone coming from Pakistan" in the Uncha Takala frontier village area of Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of January 17-18.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a cache of weapons and ammunition possibly dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.

The BSF party fired towards the direction of the suspected drone and heard the sound of something being dropped to the ground, he said.

A search of the area, which is an agricultural field, led to the recovery of a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullet rounds, the spokesperson said.

PTI
first published: Jan 18, 2023 09:29 am