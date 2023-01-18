English
    BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pak drone along international border in Punjab

    PTI
    January 18, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    Representative Image

    The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a cache of weapons and ammunition possibly dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.

    The spokesperson said BSF troops heard the humming sound of a "suspected drone coming from Pakistan" in the Uncha Takala frontier village area of Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of January 17-18.

    The BSF party fired towards the direction of the suspected drone and heard the sound of something being dropped to the ground, he said.

    A search of the area, which is an agricultural field, led to the recovery of a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullet rounds, the spokesperson said.
    PTI
    first published: Jan 18, 2023 09:29 am