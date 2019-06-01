App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSF reaches out to villagers to strengthen security in J-K's Samba district

The force authorities held scores of meeting with people living along the IB in the district on Saturday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The BSF has reached out to villagers living along the International Border (IB) to strengthen the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. The Border Security Force (BSF) has taken the decision in wake of the threat of infiltration of militancy, narcotic smuggling and ceasefire violation along the borderline, they said.

The force authorities held scores of meeting with people living along the IB in the district on Saturday, they said.

It also organised a village coordination meeting in Border Out Posts (BoPs) of Bundhtip, Gallar village, Nursery and Chak Faquira, they said.

Close

During the meeting, local issues of villagers pertaining to border area and its security were discussed, they said.

A BSF official emphasised that villagers are an important aspect of border protection grid and their timely and appropriate response to any untoward event plays significant role in the national security.

They were asked to be vigilant and keep an eye on any movement close to the IB and share inputs with the forces immediately.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #BSF #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.