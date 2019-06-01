BSF reaches out to villagers to strengthen security in J-K's Samba district

The BSF has reached out to villagers living along the International Border (IB) to strengthen the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. The Border Security Force (BSF) has taken the decision in wake of the threat of infiltration of militancy, narcotic smuggling and ceasefire violation along the borderline, they said.

The force authorities held scores of meeting with people living along the IB in the district on Saturday, they said.

It also organised a village coordination meeting in Border Out Posts (BoPs) of Bundhtip, Gallar village, Nursery and Chak Faquira, they said.

During the meeting, local issues of villagers pertaining to border area and its security were discussed, they said.

A BSF official emphasised that villagers are an important aspect of border protection grid and their timely and appropriate response to any untoward event plays significant role in the national security.

They were asked to be vigilant and keep an eye on any movement close to the IB and share inputs with the forces immediately.