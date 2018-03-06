App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 06, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSF, Pakistan Rangers hold flag-meeting in Samba

In the meeting held last evening, the BSF and Pakistan Rangers committed to maintaining tranquillity along the IB, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a flag meeting along the International Border (IB) in Samba district and committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, BSF officials said.



The BSF raised the issue of ceasefire violations along the IB and asked its Pakistani counterpart to clear tall grass in zeroline areas along the border, the officials said.

The BSF team, comprising six officers and 45 jawans, was led by Commanding officers of 73 and 80 Battalions, Anil Kumar and Anil Verma respectively, while the Pakistani side was led by Commanding Officer of 80 Chenab Rangers Lt Col Asmit Ali accompanied by seven officers and 57 jawans.

