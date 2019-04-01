BSF officer, minor girl killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch district

A BSF officer and a minor girl were killed on April 1 as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sparking panic among border residents, officials said.

A BSF officer was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani army along LoC in Poonch district, they said.

Sobia (5) was killed and two persons suffered injuries when a shell exploded near their house in a village in Shahpur sub-sector on April 1 afternoon, officials said.

Eleven persons, including six soldiers, were injured, they said.

The injured have been hospitalised, officials said.

The officials said six houses were damaged in the incident.

The shelling by Pakistan army was continuing in Krishnagati, Kerni, Mankote, Gulpur, Degwar Shahpur and Poonch sub-sectors when last reports came in.