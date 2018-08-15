App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSF offers sweets to Pak Rangers at Attari-Wagah, on I-Day

Yesterday, Pakistani Rangers had offered traditional Pakistani sweets to their Indian counterparts on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Border Security Force (BSF)  gifted traditional Indian sweets to Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

Officers and personnel of the BSF and Pakistani Rangers looked relaxed as they shook hands with each other besides sharing pleasantries for a few minutes.

On January 26 this year, the BSF had refused to exchange sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts in the wake of heightened tension between the two nations.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 07:28 pm

tags #India #Pakistan

