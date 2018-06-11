App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSF may shift closer to International Border to take on smuggling of drugs

The move is aimed to control cross-border drugs smuggling and will be completed in three packages

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to move its fence closer to the International Border (IB), for which close to 20 km of the border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector will be sealed completely, The Times of India reported.

The move is aimed to control cross-border drugs smuggling and will be completed in three packages. Two of these, covering around 11 km, have been completed.

The remaining nine-km package has been stuck because land acquisition work is still under process. Sources told TOI that the Home Ministry’s high-level committee is providing Rs 35 crore for this project.

The BSF had recovered over 23kg of narcotics on the border till January 2018. Out of this, 19.87 kg was found in the Gurdaspur sector. Nineteen packets with 19 kg contraband were seized in January in Gurdaspur’s Adhian border outpost. It is one of the most vulnerable areas of border infiltration and drugs inflow.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 03:54 pm

tags #BSF #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.