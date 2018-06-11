BSF may shift closer to International Border to take on smuggling of drugs

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to move its fence closer to the International Border (IB), for which close to 20 km of the border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector will be sealed completely, The Times of India reported.

The move is aimed to control cross-border drugs smuggling and will be completed in three packages. Two of these, covering around 11 km, have been completed.

The remaining nine-km package has been stuck because land acquisition work is still under process. Sources told TOI that the Home Ministry’s high-level committee is providing Rs 35 crore for this project.

The BSF had recovered over 23kg of narcotics on the border till January 2018. Out of this, 19.87 kg was found in the Gurdaspur sector. Nineteen packets with 19 kg contraband were seized in January in Gurdaspur’s Adhian border outpost. It is one of the most vulnerable areas of border infiltration and drugs inflow.