App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSF jawan kills colleague in Ghaziabad camp

The exact reason as to why and how the alleged fratricide incident took place is being ascertained even as the Border Security Force has ordered an inquiry into the incident, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A BSF jawan Monday allegedly shot dead his colleague at a camp here, officials said.

Constable Ajit fatally shot his batchmate Jagpreet from his INSAS rifle at about 6 am at a temporary camp on the Link road area here.

Both the jawans belong to the 95th battalion of the border guarding force based in Gurgaon and were deployed as part of a unit to aid the Ghaziabad Police in law and order duties, they said.

The exact reason as to why and how the alleged fratricide incident took place is being ascertained even as the Border Security Force has ordered an inquiry into the incident, they said.

It is suspected that the two jawans, who joined the paramilitary force in 2012, had an argument in the morning after which Ajit allegedly pulled the trigger, the officials added.

Senior officials of the BSF and police have reached the spot and a probe is on, they added.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.