    BSF jawan commits suicide after killing four colleagues, injuring one

    The BSF jawan had opened fire at his colleagues in the morning at 10:15 am; a private hospital in Amritsar had declared the victims “brought dead” at 11 am, Amritsar Rural police said.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    Representative Image

    A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on March 6 committed suicide after killing four of his colleagues at the BSF headquarters in Amritsar’s Khasa area, the Indian Express reported.

    Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Hilori confirmed that there were five casualties at the spot, including the jawan who had attacked his colleagues.

    Apart from the five deaths, a severe injury was also reported in the incident; the critically injured BSF personnel is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

    While no official statement has been released by the BSF yet, it has been learned that the disgruntled jawan who shot the others was unhappy with his duty hours.

    The Indian Express report quoted BSF sources as saying that constable Setteppa SK of ‘B’ Coy 144 Battalion had used his duty weapon to attack his colleagues. “He also fired on the vehicle of Satish Mishra, officiating commandant of the 144 Battalion.”
    Tags: #Border Security Force (BSF)
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 04:32 pm
