BSF finds another tunnel used by Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate into India

BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF), on January 23, found another underground tunnel that was being used by Pakistani terrorists to infiltrate into India.

The 150-metre-long hidden tunnel detected in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district was reportedly being used by Pakistani intelligence to push terrorists across the border.

This is the second such tunnel that has been spotted by the BSF in the past 10 days, which has gone on a campaign mode to hunt and destroy all hidden tunnels that have been built by Pakistan.

The secret tunnel was detected on January 23 during one such anti-tunnelling operation in the border outpost (BOP) Pansar area of Hiranagar sector, opposite Pakistan border outposts of Abhiyal-Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe in Shakargarh, a BSF spokesperson said. Notably, the Shakargarh area is known to house a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror launch pad.

The BSF spokesperson has informed that the second tunnel was discovered by the forces based on specific intelligence input received earlier in the day. “The tunnel is about 150 metres long and 30 feet deep with about three feet diameter,” the spokesperson added.

On January 13, another 150-metre-long tunnel was detected in Bobiyaan village in the same sector.

With PTI inputs.