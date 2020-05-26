App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSEB 10th Result 2020 | Bihar Board results today at onlinebseb.in: How to check scores online

The BSEB will officially announce the matric results for class 10 Bihar Board students on May 26.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the Matric or Class 10 results around 12:30 pm on May 26. Once the BSEB has officially declared the class 10 results, candidates who appeared for the class 10th examination in 2020 can check their results on the Bihar Board's official websites at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board class 10 students have been waiting for their results for the past two weeks as the BSEB reportedly hinted at releasing the result almost a fortnight ago. However, their wait will now come to an end as the BSEB will officially announce the matric results for class 10 Bihar Board students on May 26.

Students can check their BSEB Bihar Board 10th results by logging in below with the required details.

 

The Bihar Board results for class 10 students will be jointly released by chairman Anand Kishor, additional chief secretary (education) R K Mahajan and state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma without holding any press conference due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The evaluation process was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out. The physical verification process includes IQ Test and matching of the hand-writing.

 

Steps to check Bihar Board 10th results 2020


1. Visit the BSEB official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in)

2. Click on the "Class 10 Result" link given on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number, DoB and other credentials and click on submit.

4. The results will appear on your screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The announcement of the BSEB matric result was delayed this year because of the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. On March 24 the evaluation process of class 10th answer sheets had to be suspended by the Board. The Class 10th paper evaluation work was resumed on May 6 after some relaxations in the lockdown were announced by the Centre.

Altogether 1,529,393 students including 783,034 girls wrote class X exam from February 17 to February 24 at 1,368 exam centres in Bihar.

Earlier, the board announced the result on April 6 and recorded a pass percentage of 80.73 percent in class 10.

First Published on May 26, 2020 11:14 am

tags #Bihar Board result 2020

