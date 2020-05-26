App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE launches e-KYC services on StAR MF for seamless onboarding of investors

Besides, the exchange is planning to provide e-KYC services to stock brokers and other approved intermediaries in the near future, BSE said in a statement.

PTI

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 26 launched e-KYC services on its StAR Mutual Fund platform, including Aadhaar and video KYC-based solutions, to provide seamless experience of onboarding of new investors.

BSE said it is also planning to provide e-KYC services to stock brokers and other approved intermediaries in the near future.

To provide this facility to brokers, the bourse will issue Application Programming Interface (APIs) for such brokers and other intermediaries to connect their IT systems to BSE's e-KYC system.

Close

Spelling out key features of the e-KYC solution, the exchange said it is a user friendly web and mobile interface for different participants of mutual fund industry. It allows digital verification of KYC documents and is integrated with KRA (KYC registration agency) systems.

related news

Investors will experience real-time approval in case of successful verification of all IDs and documents.

“BSE StAR MF is the first MF platform to enable e-KYC, which will go a long way in improving the experience of onboarding investors in a seamless manner. It will simplify the KYC process and improve the TAT (turn around time) for completing it,” said Ganesh Ram, Business Head – Mutual Funds at BSE.

“With the superior systems, it will bring in more operational efficiency by reducing error prone and time-consuming human efforts. Consequently, reduce the investor acquisition cost,” he added.

BSE StAR MF contributed Rs 56,038 crore as net equity inflows in 2019-20, which is 66 percent of the mutual fund industry's net equity inflow of Rs 83,781 crore.

The platform achieved 5.75 crore transactions in 2019-2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on May 26, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #BSE #BSE Star MF #Business #E-KYC #India #Mutual Funds

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of plight of stranded migrant labourers: Report

Coronavirus lockdown | Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of plight of stranded migrant labourers: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.