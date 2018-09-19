App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brussels Airlines to stop India flights from January

The airline, owned by Deutsche Lufthansa AG, would operate its last flight from Mumbai to Brussels on January 7, according to a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Brussels Airlines has decided to stop flights between India and Belgium for "economic reasons", one-and-a-half years after launching services from the Belgian capital to Mumbai.

It is operating direct flights between Mumbai and Brussels. The airline increased the services to six flights a week on this route. Initially, it was five times a week.

Since the service is not delivering "the anticipated results", the decision has been taken to withdraw flights on this route, the release issued on Tuesday said.

The flight capacity would be utilised to serve its African network. "For economic reasons, the airline has decided to cease its flight service between India and Belgium," the carrier said.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:55 pm

