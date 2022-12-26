 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BRS MLAs 'poaching' case: Telangana HC transfers case to CBI, quashes SIT

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

The Telangana High Court on Monday transferred to CBI, the investigation into the case of alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs that is at present being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police.

The High Court also quashed the SIT and the investigation carried out so far by the police.

After hearing writ petitions filed by the three accused in the case and the BJP seeking transfer of the case from SIT to any independent agency or the CBI, the High Court dismissed the BJP's plea on technical grounds.

However, the HC allowed the petitions of the accused and entrusted the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The petitioners sought investigation into the case by an independent agency citing that a fair probe was part of fundamental rights conferred under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Three people -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- were already named as accused (A1 to A3) in the case after a complaint was lodged by BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them on October 26.