BRS Legislator K Kavitha terms Enforcement Directorate's summons as ‘tactics of intimidation’

K Kavitha, Member of Telangana State Legislative Council (MLC) has termed the Enforcement Directorate's summons for her as “tactics of intimidation” by the Centre, against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and her party the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS). Kavitha is the daughter of Rao. The ED's summons are connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The BRS MLC said she along with her party will continue to fight to expose the Centre's failures and will raise their voice “for a brighter and better future for India”.

“I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India,” Kavitha tweeted (sic).

She highlighted that while she will cooperate in the investigation she will also seek ‘legal opinion’ regarding the date of attending the summons. “As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the dharna and prefixed appointments, I'll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it,” Kavitha said. Kavitha also said that Telangana will not “bow down” before the “power mongers” in Delhi. “Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people,” she said. Kavitha also talked about the hunger strike she will be staging in Delhi on March 10 to get the Women's Reservation Bill passed. “The Women's Reservation Bill has been long-pending; our only demand is to table it in the Parliament to give women their due share of political participation. Bharath Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women's organisations from all across the country, will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar, for a one-day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill,” Kavitha said in her statement.

Moneycontrol News