BRS Legislator K Kavitha terms Enforcement Directorate's summons as ‘tactics of intimidation’

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

Kavitha, a BRS MLC, said she along with her party will continue to fight to expose the Centre's failures and will raise their voice for a brighter and better future for India.

File image of K Kavitha, Member of Telangana State Legislative Council (MLC) and the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) party

K Kavitha, Member of Telangana State Legislative Council (MLC) has termed the Enforcement Directorate's summons for her as “tactics of intimidation” by the Centre, against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and her party the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS). Kavitha is the daughter of Rao. The ED's summons are connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The BRS MLC said she along with her party will continue to fight to expose the Centre's failures and will raise their voice “for a brighter and better future for India”.

“I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India,” Kavitha tweeted (sic).

 