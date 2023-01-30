 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BRS leader K T Rama Rao attacks NDA govt over Governor's post

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

KT Rama Rao (Image: Facebook/@KTRTRS)

In a fresh attack on the NDA government at the Centre, ruling BRS leader and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spoke against the symbols of colonial rule should think about continuing the system of Governors.

While the Chief Ministers of States and the Prime Minister are elected by the people, Governors are elected, but by whom, said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Modi gave a speech after completing 75 years of Independence. He had said the British era symbols of slavery should go. (He had said) That's why we changed Rajpath (in Delhi) as 'Kartavya Path'. Modi gave a great speech. The Governor's system was also introduced by the British. Why should it remain and what is its use for the country," he told reporters at Sircilla town.

He further claimed that Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, had said that those in active politics should not be appointed for Governor's post unless they stay away from active politics for two years.