BRS govt should collaborate with Centre to set up mega textile park in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Mar 20, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on March 17 that 'PM MITRA' mega textile parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the BRS government to extend full cooperation to the Centre in establishing the 'PM MITRA' mega textile park in Telangana and sought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's support in setting up the infrastructure for the country's development.

Kishan Reddy said the selection of Telangana for establishing the mega textile park would help in the development of the state and textile workers in a big way.

Observing that establishing the textile park is a demonstration of BJP's commitment to the development of Telangana, the Union Tourism and Culture Minister thanked PM Modi on behalf of the people of the state for the decision.