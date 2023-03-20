BRS govt should collaborate with Centre to set up mega textile park in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the BRS government to extend full cooperation to the Centre in establishing the 'PM MITRA' mega textile park in Telangana and sought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's support in setting up the infrastructure for the country's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on March 17 that 'PM MITRA' mega textile parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that they will attract massive investments and create lakhs of jobs.

Kishan Reddy said the selection of Telangana for establishing the mega textile park would help in the development of the state and textile workers in a big way.

Observing that establishing the textile park is a demonstration of BJP's commitment to the development of Telangana, the Union Tourism and Culture Minister thanked PM Modi on behalf of the people of the state for the decision.

At least, 1,000 acres of land is required for each mega textile park, he added. "The state government should extend full cooperation for development of mega textile park regardless of politics," he told reporters here on Sunday. Referring to Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's comments describing the 'Make in India' initiative of the Centre as 'Joke in India', Reddy said he feels that all should work together on issues like setting up the mega textile park, without making such comments to promote the country's development.

PM Modi, Japan counterpart Fumio Kishida to discuss pressing global challenges Reddy urged Rao to take the mega textile park as true 'Make in India' and not as 'Joke in India', as the mega textile park would help handloom workers in Telangana. Reddy further said PM Modi will arrive in Hyderabad next month to perform 'bhumi puja' (foundation stone) for the modernisation works of Secunderabad Railway Station and some national highway projects among others in the state. He also said the second Vande Bharat train service from Secunderabad to Tirupati will be introduced shortly. Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad in Telangana and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on January 15, which is the first one (Vande Bharat Express) connecting the two Telugu-speaking states. Earlier in the day, Reddy visited the Swapnalok commercial complex in Secunderabad here where six persons had lost their lives following a major fire in the multi-storied building on March 16.

