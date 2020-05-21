App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brought back over 20,000 Indians through repatriation flights: Hardeep Singh Puri

During the lockdown, the government conducted the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stuck overseas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
hardeep singh puri
hardeep singh puri

Over 20,000 Indians have been brought back through repatriation flights, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on May 20.

During the lockdown, the government conducted the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stuck overseas. Both domestic and international flights have been suspended on March 25.

Under the operation Lifeline UDAN, 900 tons of medical and essential supplies were sent to various parts of India, Puri added.

Close

Air India operated chartered flights to bring 1,444 tons of critical medical supplies from abroad to India, and has carried about 30 tons of critical medical cargo to foreign countries, the Union Minister added.

related news

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on May 21 released a set of guidelines to be followed by passengers, airports, and airlines once domestic flights resume on May 25.

"While it was very important and essential to have lockdown, it is equally important to open up, considering the balance between lives and livelihoods; the time has now come for us to open up" Puri said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic passenger flights resume| Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

Domestic passenger flights resume| Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

COVID-19 impact | Banks knock on MCA's doors, seek speedy approval for 40 resolved IBC cases

COVID-19 impact | Banks knock on MCA's doors, seek speedy approval for 40 resolved IBC cases

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.