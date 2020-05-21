Brought back over 20,000 Indians through repatriation flights: Hardeep Singh Puri

Over 20,000 Indians have been brought back through repatriation flights, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on May 20.

During the lockdown, the government conducted the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stuck overseas. Both domestic and international flights have been suspended on March 25.

Under the operation Lifeline UDAN, 900 tons of medical and essential supplies were sent to various parts of India, Puri added.

Air India operated chartered flights to bring 1,444 tons of critical medical supplies from abroad to India, and has carried about 30 tons of critical medical cargo to foreign countries, the Union Minister added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on May 21 released a set of guidelines to be followed by passengers, airports, and airlines once domestic flights resume on May 25.

"While it was very important and essential to have lockdown, it is equally important to open up, considering the balance between lives and livelihoods; the time has now come for us to open up" Puri said.



