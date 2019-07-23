Brothers of soldier abducted and killed in Pulwama join Army, vow to avenge his death

The brothers of soldier Aurangzeb, who was abducted and brutally killed in Pulwama district last year, joined the Indian Army during Enrolment Parade of 100 New Recruits in Rajouri on July 22.

They joined the Army for the “love of the country” and to take “revenge" for their brother's death, The Times of India has reported.

Mohammad Shabbir Salani and Mohammad Tariq were selected during an Army recruitment drive at Surankote in Poonch in May, said the report. They qualified for all the recruitment tests - written, medical and physical, and are undergoing training for their induction into the Punjab Regiment.



J&K: Mohd Tariq & Mohd Shabbir, brothers of Army personnel Aurangzeb join Indian Army during Enrolment Parade of 100 New Recruits, today in Rajouri. Aurangzeb was abducted & later killed by terrorists, when he was on his way home on June 14, 2018. pic.twitter.com/KhZjow9N1k

The younger among the two, Shabbir, said, “We have joined the Army for the love of our country and accepted the challenge of avenging the killing of our brother Aurangzeb by Hizb terrorists in south Kashmir.”

"After the killing of our brother Aurangzeb on June 14 last year, we vowed to take revenge for his death," Shabbir added.

Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles, was abducted and killed by terrorists in Pulwama district while on his way home for Eid in June 2018.

The Army jawan had boarded a private vehicle in Shopian for Rajouri. Terrorists intercepted the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan. His bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. He was part of Major Rohit Shukla's team that gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger.

Aurangzeb’s father Mohammad Hanief had joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3.

“I have joined the BJP for its pro-poor policies. The Modi government is the best in the country which thinks about the poor unlike the previous governments,” Hanief had said.

(With inputs from PTI)