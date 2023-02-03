 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Broadband definition of minimum download speed raised to 2 Mbps

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Earlier, the definition notified by the Telecom Department in July 2013 had benchmarked it to 512 kbps (kilobits per second) as minimum download speed.

The government has revised the definition of broadband connectivity, specifying a higher minimum download speed of 2 Mbps (megabits per second), according to a gazette notification.

Earlier, the definition notified by the Telecom Department in July 2013 had benchmarked it to 512 kbps (kilobits per second) as minimum download speed.

"In supersession of the definition of broadband issued vide notification dated July 18, 2013 and after consideration of the recommendation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Central Government hereby revise the definition of broadband as follows...," the notification said.

The recent gazette notification went on to say that "Broadband is a data connection that is able to support interactive services, including internet access and has the capability of the minimum download speed of 2 Mbps to an individual subscriber from the point of presence (POP) of the service provider intending to provide broadband service." The notification dated January 25, 2023 has come into force with immediate effect.