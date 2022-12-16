BRO constructed 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh in last five years: Govt

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh and 3,140 km in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the last five years, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt told the Lok Sabha that the Defence Ministry has entrusted the BRO with the construction of roads in border areas, according to priority fixed by the Army based on a five-year, Long Term Roll over Works Plan (LTRoWP).

In his written response, he also shared data on lengths of roads constructed across the country, according to which, a total of 257 roads spanning 13,525.417 km have been built in the last five years, in 10 states and three Union Territories.

The BRO has constructed 64 roads spanning 3,097 km in Arunachal Pradesh and 43 roads spanning 3,140 km in Ladakh in the last five years, according to the information shared.

India has been bolstering the infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the eastern Ladakh standoff in 2020.

The Border Roads Organisation functions under the Ministry of Defence.

The details of roads constructed in other states and Union Territories include -- 18 roads (663.535 km) in Sikkim; 22 roads (947.21 km) in Uttarakhand; 61 roads (2381.963 km) in UT of Jammu & Kashmir; 13 roads (884.309 km) in Rajasthan.

"In addition, the Government of India is implementing the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) through the state governments and Union Territory administrations in habitations located within 0-10 km from the first habitation at international border in 117 border districts of 16 states and two Union Territories," Bhatt said in his response.

The main objective of the BADP is to meet the special developmental needs and well-being of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the International Boundary (IB) and to provide the border areas with essential infrastructure by convergence of BADP/other central/states/Union Territory/local schemes, he said.

Over the last five financial years, Rs 2,975.22 crore has been released to states and Union Territories, according to the response.

He also shared details of 75 new infrastructural projects to be built in border areas that have been launched on October 28, 2022.

In response to another query on whether one of the projects to be built is a 'Carbon Neutral Habitat', he said, "yes", "one of the project is 'Carbon Neutral Habitat' at Hanle in UT of Ladakh, with a built-up area of 9,528 sq ft. This complex will be entirely powered by renewable solar and wind energy which will ensure round-the-clock charging of the power packs. The habitat also incorporate suitable anti-freeze measures for water pipelines powered by renewable energy".