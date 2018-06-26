British Council to help improve English language skills of government school teachers in Maharashtra

The British Council will soon impart training to over 30,000 government school teachers across Maharashtra in order to sharpen their English language skills.

The aim of this initiative is to improve the level of teaching of the language and enhance employability skills in schools and training institutes.

As per a report in The Times of India, in 2016, the British Council partnered with Tata Trusts along with the state government launched an ongoing five-year plan for the teachers to form both physical and digital communities in their local areas through Teacher Activity Groups (TAGS) in an initiative called Project TEJAS. This was to improve their quality in English language learning in primary schools. They meet once a month to share ideas and practice to make learning effective. Helen Silvester, director, West India, British Council said, “This results in more motivated teachers who take part in a culture of sharing and learning which results in improved quality of teaching and learning in the classroom.”

New steps are taken to improve the program by shifting the focus from face-to-face training to new training models and channels of distribution for resources and information is said to perfectly fit the context. For secondary level, detailed needs analysis studies at the outset and ensure ongoing planning and consultation with our partners through the steering committee and academic team meetings.

Some time back, 14 young women from Maharashtra were helped to pursue master’s degree in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math by the British Council’s 70th Anniversary Scholarships.

In the last year, 12 partnerships have resulted in young researchers and students achieve higher education and professional development by regularly travelling to the UK on the basis of scholarships like Commonwealth, Chevening, GREAT and CWILT.