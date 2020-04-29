Britannia launches WhatsApp-based Store Locator

Packaged foods company Britannia Industries on Wednesday announced the launch of WhatsApp-based 'Store Locator' service for its customers to help them find its range of products in nearby stores during the lockdown.

Under the service, which has been launched across the country, a GPS-based chatbot publishes a list of stores near the consumer's current location that have been recently serviced by the company, said Britannia in a statement.

A consumer can interact with Store locator by sending a message 'BRIT' on WhatsApp and follow the instructions.

"The technology solution has been built to swiftly respond to the surge in consumer demand and the consumers' increasing need to find the range of Britannia products at close proximity to where they reside," the company said.

Commenting on the development, Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry said the high degree of familiarity of WhatsApp among the Indian consumers has made it an ideal platform to reach a wide demographic of consumers.

"Given the ongoing lockdown, our teams are constantly innovating to ensure high accessibility to our products, across geographies and town classes. The WhatsApp Chatbot is one such timely solution built to help consumers discover our products in their neighborhood," said Berry.

During the Lockdown, several FMCG makers are trying to reach the customers and even to deliver the goods at their door step through app-based online aggregators.

Earlier this month, Britannia had announced to partner Dunzo, an online delivery platform, to deliver its range of essential products which includes biscuits and dairy whitener, among others to its consumers.

India is presently going through an extended lockdown till May 3 as the government tries to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The virus has so far taken 1,007 lives in the country and the number of cases climbed to 31,332, according to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

The government, earlier this month, had issued a notification allowing all standalone shops and those in residential areas that sell goods to reopen with restrictions.

