MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Britain to back $1 billion World Bank green loan to India: Report

The announcement is likely to be made during the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which has been billed as a make-or-break chance to save the planet from the most calamitous effects of climate change.

Reuters
November 01, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a sovereign guarantee for a $1 billion World Bank loan for India to develop green infrastructure, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The announcement is likely to be made during the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which has been billed as a make-or-break chance to save the planet from the most calamitous effects of climate change.

"The UK's biggest finance offer to India at COP26 will be a $1 billion sovereign guarantee for additional World Bank lending for green infra," said one of the sources.

They declined to the named as they were not authorised to talk to the media on the subject.

Spokespeople for the Indian and UK governments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Close

Related stories

Delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels - the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences.

Wealthy nations face mounting pressure to deliver on an unmet pledge, made in 2009, to spend $100 billion a year to help finance an adequate response by developing countries to rising global temperatures.

India's chief economic adviser has urged rich nations to commit much more than $100 billion to help poor countries fight climate change because of their high historical share of emissions.

Asia's third largest economy plans to keep adding renewables to its energy mix and push industries to see the benefit of using cleaner fuels, but has stopped short of committing to a net-zero emission target year.
Reuters
Tags: #Boris Johnson #Britain #green loan #India #UK #World Bank #World News
first published: Nov 1, 2021 04:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.