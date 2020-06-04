Bring PM CARES under RTI Act, requests PIL filed with Delhi High Court

A public interest litigation (PIL) requesting the courts to bring the PM CARES fund under purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act has been filed with the Delhi High Court.

The plea, filed by Dr SS Hooda comes after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) responded to an RTI query stating that the fund is not liable under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005 as it is not a “public authority”.

The PIL seeks Delhi HC’s direction to trustees of the PM CARES fund, mandating them to provide particulars and purpose of expenditures from the fund on its website, LiveLaw reported.

The petition conducted via Advocate Aditya Hooda submits that since the fund is "controlled" and "substantially financed" by the government, it sufficiently qualifies as a public authority under the RTI Act. It cited precedence from the Supreme Court in PUCL v. Union of India, (2004).

On the “controlled” qualifier, the plea states: “The Prime Minister is the ex-officio chairman of PM CARES fund while the ministers of Defence, Home Affairs and Finance are its ex-officio trustees. The Chairman and trustees of the fund further have the power to appoint three additional trustees. The Rules/criterions for spending the funds of the trust shall be formulated by the Prime Minister and the three ministers aforementioned."

On financing it said: “The corpus of Rs 10,000 crore has been created by donations largely from the Public Sector Undertakings, Central Ministries and Departments and even the salaries of armed forces personnel, civil servants and members of the judicial entities have been compulsorily donated into the fund."

Further the plea posits that if the fund is held not to be a public authority, possibility of whether those at higher levels could prompt government agencies, public servants to contribute should be examined. These details are currently opaque, it notes.

It also argued that given the nature and scale of the PM CARES fund, coronavirus victims have a “right to know” how much is collected and what is planned.

"The victims of COVID-19 … and are not in a position to enforce their fundamental right of being treated and financially supported, by the use of funds collected in the PM CARES fund. Every victim of COVID-19 is interested in and has a right to know as to how much fund has been collected and how the same is being expended or is planned to be expended. These victims are not able to enforce their fundamental right to get medical treatment and financial support and hence the Petitioner, being a public-spirited person is compelled to file the present Writ Petition in the nature of PIL," the plea states.

The petition also called out trustees for “reluctance in divulging information as to management”, which raises “profoundly serious apprehension" since it was created to fight a public cause.

The Delhi HC is likely to take up the matter on June 10.



