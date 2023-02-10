 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bridging the Gulf: How the US has emerged as a top destination for Indians

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

The number of Indian immigrants in the US went up more than 50% between 2010 and 2021. And while remittances to India from that country has now topped the list, the number of unauthorised Indian immigrants caught at the US-Mexico border has also seen a rapid rise.

Indian-origin people currently constitute around 6 percent of the foreign-born population in the US

As reports come out regarding the large number of Indians migrating to other countries, with many renouncing their citizenship as well, the United States is emerging as the most favoured destination.

The number of Indian immigrants in the US shot up 52.17 percent between 2010 and 2021, shows data from the US Census Bureau. While there were 17.80 lakh India immigrants in the US in 2010, this went up to 27.09 lakh in 2021.

Indian-origin people currently constitute around 6 percent of the foreign-born population in the US, and they are the second-largest immigrant group after Mexicans, whose population in the US stands at around 1.07 crore.