Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bridge collapse: Lawyer seeks HC intervention for report on condition of bridges in West Bengal

A part of the 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in southern part of the metropolis caved in Tuesday evening, killing one person, trapping several people and crushing many vehicles.

A lawyer mentioned before the bench of Calcutta High Court chief justice on Wednesday the collapse of a portion of Majerhat bridge and prayed that a report be sought from the West Bengal government on the condition of all bridges in the state.

Advocate Rabi Shankar Chatterjee mentioned before the court the issue of bridge collapse and urged the court to take cognisance of the issue.

He verbally prayed that the court directs the state government to file a report on the condition and upkeep of all bridges in the state.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice J Bhattacharya and Justice A Banerjee asked Chatterjee to file a formal petition before the court for its consideration.

Chatterjee later told newspersons that he will file a petition in this regard at the earliest.
