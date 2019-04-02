App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Breaking stereotypes: Changing roles of women in Indian drama series

The traumatic kitchen politics has finally been sidelined and so the world now can see more empowered, upfront, bold and commanding women, breaking away from the ordeal of regressive depiction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The “vamp” of Indian Television drama has somewhat made an exit, and also taken the “adarsh bahu” with her, and we cannot be happier. Until recently, Indian drama soaps have only characterized women as the epitome of “sanskari” who sacrifices for the undeserving men in her life, undergoes subjugation with no complaints and needless to say, cussing or drinking was far beyond imagination. (Image: YouTube/Star plus)
The traumatic kitchen politics has finally been sidelined and so the world can now see more empowered, upfront, bold and commanding women, breaking away from the ordeal of regressive depiction. Hardly enough do Indian television dramas have women protagonist, and even if they did, they had always two or three men, playing the part above the protagonist, incorporating a very sexist dependability on them. Women never functioned solely nor did they live independently, they did not smoke, they did not drink and certainly never carried their flaws with an uncaring charisma. (Image: YouTube)
However with the changing times, Indian web series have now taken on the feminist wave and the newest revelation is that of the realistic, bold, challenging, flawed and powerful characters. The newest trove includes impactful female characters from web series like Delhi crime, Scared Games, Made in Heaven, Four more shots please, Permanent Roommates, Girl in the city. (Image: YouTube/Amazon prime video)
Here are some insanely realistic women characters| Tara Khanna’s character in Made in Heaven brings in a fresh breath of air. She breaks through the poignant monotony of suffering infidelity, walking out of a rich boss turned husband and most importantly for acknowledging women as reign holders. The makers have institutionalized the choices of women in various segments of the series. Conflict, greed, sensitivity, emotional vulnerability have repeatedly been crisscrossed and even if viewers judge her for the mistakes she commits, Zoya Akhtar makes sure that Tara’s freedom to make those choices is the only thing one vehemently remembers. (Image: Netflix)
Delhi Crime explores the darkness that lurks in and around women, whether in power or not. Shefali Shah’s portrayal of Vartika Chaturvedi is a brilliant amalgamation of emotions. Inspired from the erstwhile DCP South, Chhaya Sharma, Vartika’s character relinquishes heroism in the truest sense with utmost honesty. In fact, the depiction of the entire crime scene, conduct of the female characters, the emotional and mental torture they undergo after the heinous crime, has mirrored on the mental space that women in India live in. (Image: Netflix)
Women constantly keep fleshing out from interchanging roles and the anguish they undergo, is unapologetically being played by the character of IPS officer Neeti. Neeti champions the role of being the constant support to the victim and her parents while constantly gulping the reality of December 16. She keeps edging, contemplating but the horror still looms in her mind even as responsibilities take a toll on her mental space. (Image: YouTube/ Netflix)
Four More Shots Please, is an attempt to explore the millennial urbane working women, who have broken the nexus of patriarchy. Damini, Umang, Siddhi and Anjana navigate their lives through the everyday hustles, but what makes the show a non-stereotype is that all the four women are prioritize their desires which is really uncommon in Indian tele drama. All the four female characters explore their inner desires and whether blunders or not, like in the case of Siddhi Patel, they still hold their head high and clean up the mess. What makes the show more empowering is that all of the above mentioned women, actually break the shackles and ties with anybody who tried to tie them down. (Image: YouTube/Amazon prime video)
Sacred Games surely unveiled the coveted Indian series space, and undeniably exposed that the fact that women of all social economic backgrounds can be challenging and commanding. The female characters of here have been exposed to sexual tendencies, violence and emotional void. Anjali Mathur, Shubhadra, Shalini and Kanta Bai are not the stereotyped females, they in fact instruct the men in their lives to make better decisions. The urge in their voices fail to shake even in the worst of situations and they keep standing undisputedly throughout. Even when their characters die, the void created lasts longer than usual. (Image: YouTube/ Netflix)
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 07:38 am

tags #India #Slideshow #trends

