Breaking stereotypes: Changing roles of women in Indian drama series

Four More Shots Please, is an attempt to explore the millennial urbane working women, who have broken the nexus of patriarchy. Damini, Umang, Siddhi and Anjana navigate their lives through the everyday hustles, but what makes the show a non-stereotype is that all the four women prioritize their desires which is really uncommon in Indian tele drama. All the four female characters explore their inner desires and whether blunders or not, like in the case of Siddhi Patel, they still hold their head high and clean up the mess. What makes the show more empowering is that all of the women, actually break the shackles and ties with anybody who tried to tie them down. (Image: YouTube/Amazon prime video)