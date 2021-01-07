MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Breakfast in school proposal worth Rs 4,000 crore on agenda ahead of Budget session: Report

This comes after a National Family Health Survey (NFHS) found “alarming decrease in children’s nutrition levels over 2015-2019 period” and 18 states reported increase in number of stunted, waster or underweight children under the age of 5,

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
Schoolchildren eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school in Chapra district (Representative Image: Reuters)

Schoolchildren eat their free mid-day meal, distributed by a government-run primary school in Chapra district (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Centre is preparing an Rs 4,000 crore proposal to provide breakfast along with mid-day meals in government schools, before the Cabinet in January.

The proposal will be put forth for consideration ahead of the Budget session so that decision on implementation can take place before the new academic year, The Economic Times reported.

The Education Ministry is yet to finalise a menu, but options will be wide, a source told the paper the decision on what to include for breakfast will be “largely left up to states keeping in mind local palates and diet,” but nutrition levels and general diet recommendation will be informed based on data from the National Institute of Nutrition.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The source added that the Ministry has also proposed that expenditure of the meals will be linked to food costs and inflation so as to maintain quality and nutrition levels.

Close

Related stories

The move comes after a National Family Health Survey (NFHS) found “alarming decrease in children’s nutrition levels over 2015-2019 period” and 18 states reported an increase in the number of stunted, wasted or underweight children under the age of 5, the report said.

The proposal has also received “strong backing” from the National Policy on Education (NEP) 2020, which linked optimal learning to proper nutrition and cited research showing the morning hours after breakfast are particularly productive for study of demanding subjects.

It further suggests that in places where hot breakfast would be difficult to provide nutritious meals such as groundnuts or chana mixed with jaggery or local fruits can be alternatives.

Studies in general have shown that children often come to school on an empty stomach which leads to chronic malnutrition that cannot be addressed by one hot cooked meal in the afternoon.

The Department of School Education had in 2020 sought special funding of Rs 115,392 crore from the 15th Finance Commission for including pre-primary children in the mid-day meal scheme, and it is expected that the Commission will also back the breakfast proposal.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #breakfast #Children #education #Health #India #malnutrition #mid-day meal #nutrition
first published: Jan 7, 2021 02:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.