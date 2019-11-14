App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brazilian President Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in 2020

The Brazilian President has expressed his readiness and informed PM Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations parade in 2020.

Bolsonaro has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for the same. PM Modi met Bolsonaro on November 13 on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit held in Brasilia, to focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies.

PM Modi invited the Brazilian President during the meeting.

The two leaders held "fruitful talks" to strengthen the bilateral ties.

"Both leaders agreed that on this occasion, the two countries can comprehensively enhance our strategic partnership," it said.

PM Modi said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels, the statement said.

The Brazilian President expressed his readiness and informed PM Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India, it said, adding that the two leaders also discussed other areas of cooperation including space and defence sectors.

The prime minister also welcomed the decision of the President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Brazil #Current Affairs #India #Jair Bolsonaro #Narendra Modi #Republic Day

