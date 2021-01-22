MARKET NEWS

Brazil says will receive two million AstraZeneca doses today from India

The announcement comes amid delays in receiving the vaccine from India, the latest in a series of miscues surrounding the country's inoculations drive which have embarrassed the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Reuters
January 22, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Brazil's Health Ministry said 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should arrive on Friday from India, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day saying the Asian country would begin the shipments.

The announcement comes amid delays in receiving the vaccine from India, the latest in a series of miscues surrounding the country's inoculations drive which have embarrassed the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.
first published: Jan 22, 2021 07:57 am

