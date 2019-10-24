Brahmapuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Brahmapuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Brahmapuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Brahmapuri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Brahmapuri is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Brahmapuri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Brahmapuri is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 75.16% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.97% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Wadettiwar Vijay Namdevrao won this seat by a margin of 13610 votes, which was 7.09% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 191976 votes.Atul Devidas Deshkar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 5495 votes. BJP polled 150372 votes, 33.48% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .