Brahmapuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Brahmapuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Brahmapuri is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Brahmapuri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Brahmapuri is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Chandrapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 75.16% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.97% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Wadettiwar Vijay Namdevrao won this seat by a margin of 13610 votes, which was 7.09% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 191976 votes.