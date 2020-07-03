Alibaba, other Chinese suppliers offer discounts to Indian traders as bans, boycotts gain steam

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has since last week begun offering Indian traders signed with the platform discounts as a way to bring back engagement after India launched an informal ban on all Chinese goods and products and amid #BoycottChineseProducts calls on social media.

The development was brought to notice by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). It seems like a “policy to counter the Chinese products' ban in India, traders told The Economic Times.

According to Nitin Kedia, national convener of CAIT and general secretary of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation, Chinese suppliers have sent “at least three to four mail” daily since the last week, offering “good discounts”.

“If we do not reply to the emails then the discount is increased up to even 15 percent,” he added.

CAIT has rolled out a list of 500 Chinese goods and products that it will ban in a phased manner. The industry body also declared support for Made in India goods and urged government action on the same.

Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of CAIT, however, noted that an effective ban would only be possible if e-commerce platforms also comply. He added that e-commerce companies would “very soon” be unable to sell Chinese products as the government is working on a “new e-commerce policy which will be out within a month.

“This new policy will create a level playing field for the whole retail ecosystem in the country," he added.