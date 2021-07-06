Boxer Mary Kom, hockey captain Manpreet Singh to be India's flagbearers at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

As a break of tradition, India is having two flagbearers -- one male (Manpreet Singh) and one female (MC Mary Kom) -- at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. (Images: Twitter/@manpreetpawar07, @MangteC)

Boxer MC Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India’s flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association has said.

In a departure from tradition, India will have a male and a female bearer at the 2020 Games that open on July 23. The joint flagbearer role for teams is being given for the first time after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules to send a message of gender parity, news agency Reuters said.

A six-time women's world champion, 38-year-old Kom won flyweight bronze at the 2012 Games in London and will hang up her gloves after Tokyo.

Hockey skipper Singh, who hopes to end India's 41-year medal drought in the sport, was delighted to be chosen alongside the boxer. The men's hockey team won eight gold medals between 1928 and 1980 but have not been on the podium since winning in Moscow in 1980.

"I think it's a huge honour to be named the flagbearer for the opening ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom," the report quoted Singh as saying.

"I have always been inspired by her journey in boxing and personally for me, this is a big moment in my career, and it is also a huge moment for hockey," he added.

Also, wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is one of India's biggest medal hopes, will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony on August 8, news agency PTI said. The IOA has communicated the decision regard to the organising committee of the Tokyo Games, it said.

India is sending a 201-strong delegation, including 126 athletes, to Tokyo and hopes to have them all fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they arrive.

The sports ministry requested help from the external affairs ministry on July 5 to help get second doses to seven athletes training overseas along with 17 support staff.

The athletes include javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is training in Sweden, four boxers in Italy and two wrestlers in Russia.

"It is likely that the Indian athletes and the support staff will get their second doses in the Indian missions in those countries," the Sports Authority of India said in a statement.