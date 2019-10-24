Borivali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Borivali Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Borivali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Borivali constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Borivali is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 54.57% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.31% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vinod Tawde won this seat by a margin of 79267 votes, which was 44.29% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 178977 votes.Gopal Shetty won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 30227 votes. BJP polled 145333 votes, 47.43% of the total votes polled.
