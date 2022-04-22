Boris Johnson India Visit Highlights: UK PM Johnson to meet PM Modi today, to announce slew of commercial deals

British PM Boris Johnson India Visit Live Updates: Visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday termed Mahatma Gandhi an extraordinary man who mobilized the principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better.

Johnson became the first prime minister of the UK to visit the Sabarmati Ashram, the place from where Gandhi led India's struggle for freedom from the British colonial rule for more than a decade.

UK PM Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on April 21 for his two-day visit to India. This is Johnson's first major trip to India as Prime Minister after his previous visits were postponed due to COVID-19.

The British Prime Minister said on Wednesday that his long-delayed visit to India will deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Addressing the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), Johnson said the trip to Ahmedabad and New Delhi will build on India being invited as a guest country for the G7 Summit hosted by the UK in Cornwall in June last year.

"I will be travelling to India to deepen the strategic trade, defence and people- to-people ties between our two countries, building on India's involvement in the Carbis Bay G7 summit," Johnson told members of Parliament.

"I will be seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, meeting Indian business people investing in the UK and visiting British investments in India, he said. Prime Minister Modi had addressed the G7 summit at Carbis Bay virtually as his travel plans were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.