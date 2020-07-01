App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Border tensions | Pakistan moves 20,000 additional soldiers to LoC: Report

A build-up in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would mean additional responsibility for the Indian Army, besides having deployment of forces in eastern Ladakh to counter China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Indian Army soldiers guarding the border
File image: Indian Army soldiers guarding the border

Pakistan has deployed 20,000 additional soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) in occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a report in The Economic Times.

This Pakistani deployment of two divisions of troops matches Chinese deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. This deployment is also reportedly more than what Pakistan had after India conduct airstrikes in Balakot in February 2019. Gilgit-Baltistan adjoins Ladakh on the north.

Pakistani radars are also believed to have been fully activated in the region, the report adds.

Close

The report also suggests that Chinese officials are holding talks with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Al Badr’s cadres to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The moves suggest of collaboration between China and Pakistan at the border.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read: Opinion | As India picks a side against China, geopolitics changes forever

A build-up by Pakistan in Gilgit-Baltistan would mean additional responsibility for the Indian Army, besides having deployment of forces in eastern Ladakh to counter China.

India has been monitoring movements at airbases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a Chinese refueller aircraft reportedly landed in Skardu.

This comes on the back of escalating tensions along the LAC between India and China.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:24 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #India China border news #Pakistan #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.