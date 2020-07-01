Border tensions | Pakistan moves 20,000 additional soldiers to LoC: Report

Pakistan has deployed 20,000 additional soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) in occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a report in The Economic Times.

This Pakistani deployment of two divisions of troops matches Chinese deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. This deployment is also reportedly more than what Pakistan had after India conduct airstrikes in Balakot in February 2019. Gilgit-Baltistan adjoins Ladakh on the north.

Pakistani radars are also believed to have been fully activated in the region, the report adds.

The report also suggests that Chinese officials are holding talks with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Al Badr’s cadres to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The moves suggest of collaboration between China and Pakistan at the border.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A build-up by Pakistan in Gilgit-Baltistan would mean additional responsibility for the Indian Army, besides having deployment of forces in eastern Ladakh to counter China.

India has been monitoring movements at airbases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a Chinese refueller aircraft reportedly landed in Skardu.

This comes on the back of escalating tensions along the LAC between India and China.