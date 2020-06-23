Border tensions | Indian Army chief to visit Ladakh, take stock of ground situation

The Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane will visit forward locations in Ladakh and interact with troops on the ground.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on June 23-24 to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said.
The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said.
The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:00 am