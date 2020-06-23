App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Border tensions | Indian Army chief to visit Ladakh, take stock of ground situation

The Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane will visit forward locations in Ladakh and interact with troops on the ground.

PTI
File image of Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane (Twitter/ @adgpi)
File image of Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane (Twitter/ @adgpi)

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on June 23-24 to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said.

The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said.

The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:00 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #India-China border tension #Indian Army

