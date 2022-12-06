 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Border situation with China, 'misuse' of agencies, inflation to dominate Winter Session

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

The results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to play out during the start of the session.

(Representative image: PTI)

The border situation with China, the alleged misuse of government agencies, price rise and unemployment will dominate the proceedings of the winter session of Parliament starting Wednesday.

The results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to play out during the start of the session.

The session begins on December 7, a day before the results of assembly polls are out. The Opposition will seek to corner the government on several issues and a confrontation is likely on the demand for discussions on Chinese "incursions" at the border and alleged misuse of agencies.

Rahul Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders who are walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra are unlikely to attend the session. Ahead of the session, leaders from more than 30 parties attended a meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament.

The meeting, chaired by Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh, was to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth functioning of the Winter Session.

Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present.