Border dispute: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to visit Belagavi in Karnataka

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, appointed for coordinating the state's border dispute with Karnataka, are unlikely to visit Belagavi on Tuesday as both have various meetings scheduled in Maharashtra during the day.

The two ministers were earlier scheduled to meet activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti at Belagavi in Karnataka on Tuesday and hold talks with them on the decades-old border issue.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will ask his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde not to send his cabinet colleagues to Belagavi, as their visit may disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said CM Shinde will take a final call on whether the ministers appointed for coordinating the state's border dispute with Karnataka should visit the contested areas.

When contacted, a close associate of Chandrakant Patil said, "The minister was in Pune on Monday and he has a number of meetings scheduled in Mumbai on Tuesday. The minister has in his official schedule stated he would attend all the meetings. I am not aware of any of his plans to visit Belagavi."

An official working with Desai also said the minister has some meetings and he will attend them.