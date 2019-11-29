App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Boosting maritime ties to be focus of 2+2 dialogue between India and Japan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation while the Japanese side will be led by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defence Taro Kono.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ramping up maritime security cooperation in strategic waters, including in the Indo-Pacific region, will be a key focus area of the first two-plus-two dialogue between India and Japan here on Saturday, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation while the Japanese side will be led by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defence Taro Kono.

"The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan," the external affairs ministry said.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #2+2 dialogue #Current Affairs #India #Japan

