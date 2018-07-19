Boost for Make in India: Indigenous nuclear missile tracking ship set to be delivered

In a major step towards shaping up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a nuclear missile shield for India, a secretive nuclear missile tracking ship is set to delivered by December, reports The Economic Times.

The VC11184, a specialised Ocean Surveillance Ship being built for the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), was ordered in 2014. In just four years, the vessel is ready for delivery and successfully undergoing harbour trials. The next step will be sea trials by a joint team of Indian Navy and NTRO, in which its specialised surveillance systems, three dome-shaped antennas packed with sensors, will be extensively tested before handing it over.

Rear Admiral LV Sarath Babu, Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Shipyard Limited, confirmed this to the publication. “We have as of now finished the basin trials. There were done alongside and were successful. We expect to deliver the ship by December this year,” said Rear Admiral Babu.

The Rs 725 crore project is a showcase under the Make in India initiative. The agencies are maintaining high secrecy about the vessel. In the initial stage of construction, it was kept in a covered dry dock to reportedly keep roving satellites and spying attempts at bay. However, for the past several months, the vessel has been docked alongside and is now visible from the Vizag channel.

The vessel is said to be one of the largest warships to be built at an Indian yard, weighing in at over 15,000 tonne.

Once its operational, the vessel will prove useful for India with its ability play multiple roles ranging from tracking enemy missiles to accurately giving data on tests routinely carried out of indigenous strategic missiles.