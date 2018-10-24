Book review | Udayan Mukherjee’s debut novel 'Dark Circles' is insightful, evocative and bold

Simantini Dey

Udayan Mukherjee's debut fiction novel, Dark Circles, is an engaging read about a dysfunctional family that is slightly dark, but never devoid of hope.

The book revolves around two brothers — Ronojoy and Sujoy. After their mother, Mala's death, the brothers learn a truth about their lives that not only unspools a string of sorrowful childhood memories, but also has the potential to change their lives completely.

Through his characters, Mukherjee wonderfully explores several uncomfortable questions that we rarely ask about our parents and their marriage, but which affect us deeply as children. How do you deal with a parent who was less-than-perfect with you? Can you forgive his/her flaws or indiscretions after his/her death? Mukherjee approaches these questions with surgical precision, only to show us that there are no easy or correct answers to any of them. Grief, family, parents, and relationships are personal and private things, and much like any of us, the characters in his book too deal with them in their private ways.

Despite being his debut novel, Mukherjee wields his pen confidently, and effortlessly. He narrates the story with a sagely detachment. He is also quick to reveal how flawed and imperfect all his characters are. He begins Dark Circles by showing us how Mala had been a less-than-perfect mother (and how guilty she is for it) and reveals to us that her husband Subir, despite his kind-heartedness and intrinsic good nature, could not find it in his heart to forgive her.

The author depicts the quiet sadness of Ronojoy and Sujoy's childhood brilliantly, as they find themselves trapped in a void created by their parents' crumbling marriage. They tiptoe around as if they were walking on eggshells, too afraid to disturb their mother’s feelings after tragedy strikes their family but are shipped off to boarding school nonetheless. It’s impossible not to care for them, and understand their brokenness as adults.

With all their emotional entanglements, Mukherjee's characters seem as though they are made of flesh and blood. He shows his readers how fallible all these characters are, but he does it in such a way, that we, as readers, make allowances for their shortcomings and find ways to empathize with them.

Mukherjee doesn't resort to any gimmick from creative writing gospels — there are no sudden plot twists, no deliberate suspense building — to hold readers' attention. In fact, the big revelation happens in the first chapter of the book. Through the rest of the book, we see how the characters grapple and come to terms with that revelation. However, what would still keep readers hooked to Dark Circles is how meticulously he constructs each scene, character and moment. He shows, never tells. Be it Ronojoy's Walden-esque existence in his hill abode, or Sujoy's growing indifference to his son and wife, each scene is vividly constructed, with a great many details.

Mukherjee interlaces past narrative of Mala and Subir’s marriage with the present day story of Ronojoy and Sujoy’s adult lives and deals with the complexities of parental love, infidelity in marriage, and brotherly ties in a bold but sensitive way.

The book also introduces us to relatable characters, who (like many of us) are privately coping with mental health issues, as they try to go about their daily lives. Mukherjee shows how 'homes' or 'happy homes' are nothing but people who live in them, and when these people change, those same homes become nothing but empty spaces.

Dark Circles is written in an uncluttered and restrained manner. In fact, with sharply defined short chapters, it is organized and easy to read. Within just 215 pages, Mukherjee not only manages to tell the story of two generations but also introduces us to some wonderful and real characters. Mukherjee's Spartan style of writing, his grasp of emotional complexities and human characteristics, make Dark Circles a layered, textured and evocative novel that is worth a read.