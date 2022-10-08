Book excerpt | South India's role in India's prosperity

India's Unique Pickle

Fiscal imbalance between different regions of a country is a common enough phenomenon worldwide. Most large federal structures have some version of it, which is corrected through tax policy. In the United States, for example, the southern part of the country has been poorer than the industrial north for a very long time. Consequently, the federal government equalizes the situation among regions by sending more federal dollars to the south. In Germany, the western part of the country is still significantly wealthier than the erstwhile communist east. The federal structure in Germany again balances financial resources somewhat between the regions.

This dynamic is true for countries as vastly diverse as Spain, China and the United Kingdom, and many others. But two important differences exist between those countries and India. The first is that the contrast between the regions in those countries isn’t as wide as it is in India. The second and more important difference is: in those countries, the more prosperous regions are also the more populous regions that happen to be more urbanized and have a higher population growth than the poorer regions owing to greater inflows from migration. Whereas in India, it’s the poorer regions that are more populous and have high population growth because of their higher TFRs (total fertility rate). Unlike in those countries, in India it is TFR that drives population growth and not migration.

Consider the states of New York or California in the United States. They are relatively large, prosperous and historically attractive places for people from the rural parts of the American south or Midwest to migrate to. The prosperous coastal states of that country have a population growth that far exceeds that of the poorer states in Appalachia, for example; in fact, many areas in America’s rural middle have negative population growth. TFR across all these sets of states is roughly the same, though. The difference in population growth between these states is entirely explained by the migration of people from the poorer regions to the economic centres in search of better opportunities.

This is true even in China, where a one-child policy for over a generation meant there are no differences in TFR among its provinces. In these countries, the more populous regions are giving up some of their wealth to less prosperous and less populated regions that are further depopulating. Hence, this doesn’t show up as a significant problem. The rich states can afford it, and it doesn’t have a cascading effect.

In India, the problem is, the relatively prosperous states are also the states with a lower population base and happen to have lower population growth rates too. In some cases, they are even set to experience depopulation in the near future. They are funding states with a much higher population base and with a much higher population growth rate too. Telangana trying to equalize Uttar Pradesh is the equivalent of sticking a finger in a dyke, in some senses. This is a strategy that demands too much from those willing to help, and almost goads the people receiving help into performing poorly.

The states in the peninsular south paying for the sparsely populated northeast, for example, is comparable to what happens in other countries. But in India these states are equalizing Uttar Pradesh, a state of over 200 million, and Bihar, a state of over 100 million. These two states together have a population that’s much greater than all the southern states combined.

For the southern states to subsidize the much larger states in the northern and central plains of India is an impossible task if their own growth is also a consideration. And we may note that these southern states aren’t wealthy by global standards; they are merely better off compared to the rest

of India.

The Finance Commission promised to consider demographic performance as a counter for considering population for allocation of resources. Yet, as seen above, roughly three-quarters of all the weightage has been assigned to population. Firstly, that’s a betrayal of trust. Secondly, the way in which the calculations were made – particularly the scaling of metrics against the 2011 population numbers – is amateurish for a policy solution to a serious resource allocation issue affecting 20 per cent of the world’s population. If the consequences weren’t so enormous, this incompetence in methodology would be considered amusing.

Above all, the current allocation is undemocratic. Most citizens in India’s southern states would agree to some equalization, as a matter of principle. It’s the extreme nature of it that makes it problematic. The parameters are set arbitrarily, as if to punish success. Citizens pay taxes and vote to elect their governments so as to decide how to use that tax money. They seek to influence policies on health, education and local administration so as to improve the way in which their society is run. The taxes that citizens in these southern states pay, though, are subject to a fulcrum that shifts much of them to the northern plains and violates that basic social contract of a liberal democracy.

What the Finance Commission allocations, the centrally sponsored schemes and the fiscal structure of India do is break the virtuous cycle of democratic kinship at the subnational level, especially in southern India. The taxes collected here are moved elsewhere for the most part. Programmes in the

areas of health and education are designed at the national level by the Union government and do not serve local populations well. The policy goals also often have no regard for achievements that have already far exceeded those goals. As the Union usurps the states’ functions, it systematically destroys the bond that citizens have with their immediate society. In the Union’s defence, it is seeking to create this bond at the national level. But at the level of 1.3 billion people, that is risking what is sacred, and what works, for what’s practically global and likely to fail.