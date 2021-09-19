Bomber who attacked Kabul airport was deported by India five years ago: Report

ISIS struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops, disrupting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee. (Image: Reuters)

The suicide bomber who targeted the Kabul airport in August was arrested in India and deported to Afghanistan five years ago, according to a media report.

Pro-IS magazine Sawt-al-Hind (Voice of India) has identified the man as "Abdur Rahman al-logri", The Indian Express reported.

"The brother was arrested 5 years ago in India when he had traveled to Delhi to carry out an Istishadhi (martyrdom) operation on the ciw (cow) worshipping Hindus in revenge for Kashmir," the magazine said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The bombing at Kabul airport on August 26 had killed more than 180 people, including 13 US military personnel. Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) had claimed the attack.

The Indian Express reported that sources in the Indian security establishment neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

In 2017, Indian intelligence agencies had deported an Afghan national who lived in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi after suspecting that he worked for the Islamic State, The Indian Express reported. US forces had taken him into custody in Afghanistan.

"…the brother was tested with imprisonment and was deported to Afghanistan… Staying true to his promise to Allah, the brother didn’t go home, rather he carried out his operation, his heart filled with tranquillity and pleasure, we consider him such and Allah is his judge," said Sawt-al-Hind, as quoted by the publication.