Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay High Court stays BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home, seeks response

Kangana Ranaut has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

Moneycontrol News
File image
The Bombay High Court on September 9 put a stay on the demolition process by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's property.

The court further asked the Mumbai civic body to file a reply on Ranaut’s petition, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier on the day, the ‘Queen’ actor approached the High Court challenging the notice issued by the BMC for 'illegal construction’ at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.

"We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief,” Ranaut’s advocate Rizwan Siddiqui had told PTI.

The BMC demolished 'illegal alterations' at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut, a civic official said on the day.

Ranaut’s recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena which also controls the BMC.

The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

On September 8, the BMC pasted a stop-work notice at the actor’s bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

The civic body claimed that during regular inspection it found that several illegal constructions and modifications have been carried out without taking necessary approvals from the civic body.

However, the actress said that “there is no illegal construction in my house.” Taking to Twitter, she further said, “Also, government has banned any demolitions in COVID-19 till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like.”

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Kangana Ranaut #Legal #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena

