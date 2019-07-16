App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay High Court quashes CRZ clearance to Rs 14,000 crore coastal road project

The project proposed to connect Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Borivali in north Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court on July 16 quashed the CRZ clearances granted to the city civic body's Rs 14,000-crore coastal road project.

The project proposed to connect Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Borivali in north Mumbai.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar quashed the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances while allowing a bunch of petitions filed by activists, residents and fishermen from the city challenging the project.

"We are quashing the CRZ clearances granted to the project. We have held that the environment clearance is required for the project," the bench said.

The court's ruling means the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cannot continue work on the project.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:10 pm

