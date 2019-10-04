App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bombay High Court dismisses all petitions against cutting of 2,646 trees in Aarey colony

The MMRCL’s decision to cut trees for building a car shed for Metro Phase III is facing strong opposition

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against planned cutting of over 2,600 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai, Maharashtra on October 4, thus clearing their axing, CNN News18 has reported.

The Aarey Colony, measuring 1,287 hectares and located adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is often referred to as the lungs of the metropolis. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Tree Authority allowed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to cut 2,646 trees.

The MMRCL’s decision to cut trees in the area for building a car shed for Metro Phase III is facing strong opposition from green activists and sections of civil society.


Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to activists protesting against the felling of trees in Aarey.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 11:41 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Maharashtra

