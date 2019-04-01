App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bombay High Court asks Kotak Mahindra Bank promoters to file affidavit on RBI directive on equity dilution

The RBI had directed the bank to dilute the promoter's shareholding from around 30 percent to a maximum of 20 percent of its paid-up voting equity capital by December 31, 2018 and to 15 percent by March 31, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bombay High Court on April 1 sought an affidavit from the promoters of Kotak Mahindra Bank stating that they have complied with the RBI's directive to dilute the promoter's shareholding.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sanklecha was hearing a petition filed by the bank challenging an RBI directive of August 13, 2018.

The RBI had directed the bank to dilute the promoter's shareholding from around 30 percent to a maximum of 20 percent of its paid-up voting equity capital by December 31, 2018 and to 15 percent by March 31, 2020.

The bench on April 1 sought to know as to why the bank had approached the court and why the promoters have not challenged the RBI orders.

related news

"The bank cannot be the aggrieved party here. The RBI is not going to take any action against the bank. The aggrieved party is the promoters. Why have they (promoters) not come to court in challenge against the RBI directive?" Justice Oka said.

"In our view, if the promoters have not challenged the RBI directive, then the RBI is bound and free to take action," the court said.

The bank's counsel Darius Khambata on April 1 told the court that the promoter share holding of the paid-up capital has been reduced to 19.7 percent.

The bench, however, noted that such a statement should come from the promoters and not the bank.

"The promoters shall file an affidavit stating this," the court directed and posted the petition for hearing on April 22.

The high court had in the past on two hearings refused to grant any interim relief to the bank.

In the petition, the bank sought a widening of the definition of the paid-up equity capital to include the preference shares as well beyond the present equity voting capital.

It also questioned the laws related to capping of the shareholding at a more fundamental level, asking if there is a legal basis to have shareholding caps.

According to the bank's plea, the RBI had initially asked it to only dilute promoter shareholding of its paid-up capital. However, the impugned letter sought dilution of paid-up voting equity capital.

As per the plea, after receiving the letter from RBI, the bank wrote two letters -- one on September 4, 2018 to the RBI and the other on September 24, 2018 to the RBI governor -- seeking clarification, but did not get any reply.

On a previous hearing on December 17, 2018, RBI counsel Venkatesh Dhond had opposed the plea and had said the reason behind asking for promoter stake dilution was to ensure voting power is not in the hands of one single group.

The lender in its petition has termed the RBI's directive as "arbitrary, without any authority of law and contrary to the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, and Article 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution".

"Even assuming that the RBI has the power to issue directions requiring reduction of promoter shareholding in banking companies, the said power can only be exercised, and has always been exercised by the RBI, with reference to the petitioner's paid-up capital and not in relation to its paid- up voting equity capital," the petitioner has argued.

The bank has requested the court to quash and set aside the RBI directions on equity dilution.

It has also pleaded with the court to declare that the reduction of promoter shareholding should be considered complied with, if it is achieved as a percentage of the paid-up capital and not the paid-up voting equity capital of the bank.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Business #India #Kotak Mahindra Bank #RBI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Pictures Leaked, Interiors Revealed

Cash for Poll Ties? SP's Gorakhpur Candidate Claims Nishad Party-BJP ' ...

Panic Grips J&K's Poonch as BSF Officer, 5-year-old Girl Die in Pakist ...

Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Marvel is in Talks With Priya ...

BJP Changes Thushar Vellappally's Seat to Give Rahul Gandhi Tough Figh ...

The Battle Against Fake News on Facebook Has Taken an Expectedly Polit ...

April Fools' Day 2019: 8 Tech Prank Ideas For You To Try

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea to Stay PM Narendra Modi Release

After Meeting Jaganmohan Reddy, Actor Couple Jeevitha, Rajashekar Retu ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...

LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.